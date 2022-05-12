Visakhapatnam bride death: Postmortem report reveals poison in the body, police starts probe

Visakhapatnam: It is learned that the bride Srujana died in a sudden collapse in the wedding hall of Madhuravada city on Wednesday night in Visakhapatnam suburb. However, the doctors conducted a postmortem on Thursday at KGH for her body.

After receiving the postmortem report, PM Palam CI Ravi Kumar said that the doctors had confirmed that she had died due to taking poison. However, the details of why Poison‌ was taken are yet to be known.

However, arrangements have been made for the wedding of Nagoti Shivaji and Srijana on Wednesday night during the wedding. By the time the priests are ready for tieing the knot ceremony, the bride collapsed.

Family members immediately rushed her to the hospital. But doctors confirmed that she had already lost her life. Earlier, both the family members had lodged a complaint with the police over the death of the bride. They made mutual accusations against each other.