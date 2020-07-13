Visakhapatnam: Call to fight against seasonal diseases

Visakhapatnam: ITDA Project Officer S Venkateswar has directed the doctors and health officials to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases and Covid-19 in the Agency areas.



At a video conference held here on Monday with the health officials, the PO warned of dire consequences for doctors and the medical staff who were found to be in dereliction of duty, especially in trying Covid times.

The PO directed the volunteers to identify the outsiders and shift them to the quarantine centres. Keeping the recent incident of food contamination where over 70 people were taken ill, Venkateswar reiterated to the tribals not to eat the meat of dead animals. He further said that the medical camp will continue at Magathapalem, G Madugula mandal.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the phase of works carried out to control the mosquito menace in Agency areas and directed the medical staff to focus on it.