Visakhapatnam: City Task Force seizes 7 gold biscuits

Visakhapatnam: City Task Force (CTF) seized gold biscuits in Visakhapatnam during a check at the check post located at Bheemunipatnam crossroad on Saturday night.

After receiving reliable information, the CTF officials along with Anandapuram police checked vehicles and found gold biscuits in one of them.

Under the supervision of CTF Assistant Commissioner of Police A Trinad Rao, Inspector of Police Malleswara Rao and other cops carried out a raid and took two persons into custody.

The CTF ACP said seven gold biscuits, a total of 815 grams, Rs2,000 cash and a silver bracelet and two mobile phones were seized from them.

The recovered metals and cash were handed over to the Anandapuram police for further investigation.