Visakhapatnam: Coffee with Co-option members

Visakhapatnam: As Co-option members play a major role in urban development, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha sought their suggestions and asked them to share their experiences for the same.

Organising 'Coffee with Co-option members programme' here on Thursday, the Commissioner suggested that the experiences of the members should contribute to the development of the city.

In the event, they discussed various project works being implemented in the corporation limits and development works to be done. The members said they would extend their support to provide basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, roads and drains in the wards.

Co-option members Behera Bhaskara Rao, Koppala Prabhavathi, Y Fatima Rani, Senapati Apparao and Mohammad Sharifuddin were present.