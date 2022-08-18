Visakhapatnam: 'Coffee with MP, MLA' to discuss civic issues

Visakhapatnam: Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha called for cooperation of public representatives in placing the city on the path of progress.

Leading a 'coffee with MP, MLA programme' here on Thursday, the civic chief said the innovative programme was launched to bring the Members of Parliament and legislators on to a platform, deliberate on issues and bring in possible solutions.

As a part of the programme, the MPs and MLAs discussed various issues with the Municipal Commissioner, including the new development works undertaken in the constituencies.

The programme was held in the presence of MPs BV Satyavathi and MVV Satyanarayana, MLCs V Kalyani and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, MLAs Nagireddy and M Srinivasa Rao, NREDCAP Chairman KK Raju, among others.