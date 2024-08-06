Visakhapatnam: Conduct classes in friendly environment, teachers told

Visakhapatnam: A district-level workshop was organised to create awareness on Section-17 of RTE Act-2009 and guidelines for eliminating corporal punishment in schools here on Monday at Visakha Valley School.

Resource persons G Ravi, Vijaya Bhanu and G Siva lakshmi created awareness on the topics.State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman K Appa Rao stressed the need to take precautionary measures to prevent sexual abuse of students.

Speaking on the occasion, RJD Vijaya Bhaskar said that no corporal punishments should be given to students. A better environment should be created for students so that they can lead a violence free life, he added.

District Education Officer L Chandrakala said that students, irrespective of their class, should be encouraged to study in a friendly environment.

DIET lecturer Nageswara Rao, district child protection officer M Ramesh, MEO, Gajuwaka M Suneetha, nodal officer M Suneetha, Visakha Valley School Principal Dr Ehswari Prabhakar, high school teachers and private school principals participated in the programme.