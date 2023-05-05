Visakhapatnam: Connecting younger generation through performing arts

Visakhapatnam : Amid the growing tribe of ‘rasikas’ for K-pop, rock, rap, hip-hop and Instagram reels, the effort to propagate performing arts surprisingly garners encouraging response. A section of students of Kendriya Vidyalayas, who got introduced to a couple of sessions on Carnatic music, dance and theatrical arts, evince interest in pursuing the art form further.

Featured in collaboration with ‘Routes 2 Roots,’ a registered organisation that works towards bridging socio-cultural distances between India and other countries through music, art and culture, workshops have been held at KVs and Central government schools across the country, involving renowned artistes from various disciplines.

In Andhra Pradesh, the workshops focused on Carnatic music tailored for students belonging to various classes. “Earlier, every occasion was celebrated with music. Music helps in making a person emotionally enriched. Also, the art form aids in honing our listening skills, receptivity, especially in a Gurukulam system.

As it develops several faculties, including our observation skills, music aids the learner to evolve into a better person,” opines Dr.Jyothsna Lakshmi Varanasi, a Carnatic vocalist from Hyderabad, who feels glad to contribute to the society by imparting music to the younger generation.

As a part of the workshop, more than 15,000 students have been covered across schools in various parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Guntur, Ongole and Machilipatnam.

“Students were introduced to the basics of Carnatic music. Bhajans were also taught. Interestingly, 60 per cent of the students showed interest in pursuing the art in diverse disciplines,” shares Dr Jyothsna Lakshmi Varanasi, who has two decades of teaching experience in music.

While Carnatic music was taught to the students in Andhra Pradesh, sessions on Classical dance forms were held in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The artistes who visit the schools not only impart lessons on performing arts but also spark curiosity among students to pursue the art by connecting them with respective Gurus through online platforms free of cost.