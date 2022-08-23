Visakhapatnam: DCI gets Rs 57 cr sand trap dredging contract

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority awarded Rs 57 crore sand trap dredging contract to Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI).

The contract has been awarded to the DCI for the years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Visakhapatnam is a listed dredging company in India under the consortium of four major port authorities -- Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port holding majority shares of 73.47 percent. DCI is the premier dredging organisation of India catering to the dredging and allied services to major and minor ports, Indian Navy, fishing harbours and other maritime organisations by deepening and maintaining the safe navigational channel for EXIM activities.

VPA awarded the annual maintenance dredging contract to DCI that includes dredging at new sand trap (NST), its approaches and other areas of VPA and to pump the dredged material to the shore for beach nourishment for three years with the project cost of Rs.57 crore. DCI aims at achieving the highest record turnover of Rs.1,000 crore for the year 2022-23.