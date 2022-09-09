Visakhapatnam: Doctors told to control seasonal diseases

Visakhapatnam: District Collector A Mallikarjuna instructed the doctors to stay alert against seasonal diseases and work hard to provide better services to the patients. Holding a review meeting with the medical officers of Urban Health Centres here on Thursday, the District Collector said all medical officers should be cautious of the seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria in Visakhapatnam and suggested the doctors to visit every house under their jurisdiction.

The Collector stated that people should be made aware of such diseases and stressed on the effective implementation of dry day on Fridays. Further, he directed the medical staff to make frequent field trips to the areas where dengue was reported. Except those on leave, Mallikarjuna clarified that all others to have 100 percent biometric attendance on a daily basis.

He made it clear that negligence in performing duties would no longer be tolerated. Further, District Collector suggested that the medical authorities should take appropriate measures to prevent maternal and infant deaths, and every pregnant woman should be examined minimum four times.

He said booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine should be made available to the public. District Medical and Health Officer K Vijaya Lakshmi, District Malaria Officer Y Mani, Medical officers of PHCs and UPHCs were present.