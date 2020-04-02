Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway sets record in freight loading

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has set a new record by loading 200 million tonnes of freight from its jurisdiction in 2019-20 as against 191.76 million tonne loaded in previous financial year. With this, the ECoR has gained the top position in freight loading, freight earning and overall earnings in Indian Railways in 2019-20 Financial year.

ECoR has earned Rs.20,125 crore from freight in 2019-20 financial year as against Rs.18,180 crore carried in last financial year with an increase of 11 per cent.

South Eastern Railway (SER) has carried 171.11 MT, South East Central Railway (SECR) 169 MT and East Central Railway (ECR) carried 148 MT of freight during 2019-20 financial year. On the earnings side, SER earned rupees 14,459.5 crore, ECR 15,117.8 crore and SECR earned 19,835 crore respectively.

East Coast Railway achieved this milestone despite damages to Railway properties in cyclone Fani and adverse effect on loading and train operations. This Railway had made the quickest possible restoration of train services in the aftermath of the cyclone and the loss incurred due to the cyclone had been pegged at more than Rs.600 crore.

This achievement has also been made despite major effect of cyclone FANI and other obstructions like naxalite activities in major freight loading hubs, landslides and boulder falling on the railway track, disrupting train movements, labour strike at different loading hubs.

ECoR gives credit to its hardworking and dedicated staff in all its three divisions. Special mention to be made regarding the efforts and cooperation from all stakeholders including collieries, ports, steel plants, cement, Alumina plants, petroleum companies, and Food Corporation of India, the railway officials said.