Visakhapatnam: Ex gratia of 1lakh each handed over to families of Visakhapatnam blast victims

Visakhapatnam: Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer S Venkateswar said the families of the victims of the pressure mine blast in G Chintalaveedhi village, Pedabayalu mandal, will be taken care of.



As per the government's direction, the kin of the deceased were handed over ex-gratia cheques.

Two tribals were killed recently in a landmine blast in the Pedabayalu forest of Visakhapatnam Agency area.

The deceased were Mondipalli Mohana Rao (29) and Mondipalli Ajay Kumar (17). The Project officer handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Appalamma, wife of Mohana Rao, and another cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Buddanna and Janakamma, parents of Ajay Kumar. Venkateswar assured that the government schemes would be sanctioned for them. Later, the villagers submitted a request to build a road to the village. The PO responded positively and said the road construction proposal will be looked into. DSP Rajkamal and ITDA AO K Nageswara Rao participated in the programme.