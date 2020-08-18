Visakhapatnam: Farmer attempts suicide in front of tahsildar's office

Visakhapatnam: A farmer attempted suicide at S Rayavaram mandal tahsildar's office in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Polavarapu Ramana, a farmer from Peda Uppalam village, has 1.13 acres of inherited land. At the time of the name changing in passbook, it was registered as 0.77 cents instead of 1.13 acres.

Since he was not educated, the farmer could not recognise the mistake then. Later, his sons Apparao and Nookaraju approached VRO Eswararao for correction carrying relevant documents for the last eight months. They noticed that the remaining 0.36 cents was handed over to another person. Unable to digest it, Ramana allegedly tried to commit suicide, pouring diesel over him in front of the tahsildar's office. However, the locals stopped him from attempting suicide. Tahsildar Satya Narayana met the farmer and spoke to him to lodge a complaint.