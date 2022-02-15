Visakhapatnam: Financial dispute between parents lead to the death of their two children

In a tragic incident, a married woman after a dispute with her husband along with her children attempted suicide which led to the death of children in Visakhapatnam. Going into the details, Gaddasu Nagraj of J. Naidupalem village in the Rolugunta mandal was married to Sai of Vaddipa village six years ago. They have a daughter Bhanu (4) and a son Prithvi Raj (2). Nagraj supports the family with the income earned by driving an auto. However, their financial problems increased over the course of the year. Husband and wives often quarrel as family maintenance becomes a burden.



Sai was upset when a scuffle broke out between the two on Sunday night over the release of the mortgaged gold. She immediately took the two children and threw them in a well on Yadav Street and later he too jumped. At the last moment, she grabbed the stairs of the well and screamed. However, two children have died and wife survived.

Upon learning this information, SI Naga Karthik reached the spot and questioned the locals along with his mother Sai. Nagraj complained to the police that the children had died as a result of being pushed into well by his wife. Police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies of the children were shifted to Narsipatnam Area Hospital for postmortem.