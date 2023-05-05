Visakhapatnam: Foundation stones laid for political gain says MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam : After four years of coming to power, the YSRCP government is laying foundation stones again for development works for political gain, said former minister and north Constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, Ganta said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should feel ashamed to lay the foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport and Adhani Data Centre which were once laid by the previous government.

The MLA said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke on various issues before coming to the power but he changed his tone after coming to the power. Ganta alleged that the Chief Minister did not have minimum knowledge on various subjects and opined that the countdown for the YSRCP government had commenced.

Further, the former minister said that in the past KTR had appreciated TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for developing Hyderabad. Now, superstar Rajinikanth also lauded Naidu’s dedication in the state’s progress. The YSRCP leaders were unable to bear such appreciations about Naidu and resorted to insulting Rajinikanth through their comments, he added.

TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the CM has become a ‘psycho.’ He pointed out that a 100-km-long route was blocked for the CM’s tour while he travelled on a helicopter.

Speaking about the unemployment problem plaguing the state, the former MLA said there was no employment for the youth for the past four years. He alleged that the youth were completely neglected during the YSRCP’s rule and instead they were drawn to transporting ganja for income.

East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu recalled that more than 5 lakh jobs were given during the TDP’s regime. The YSRCP government gave only volunteer jobs and recruited teachers two weeks before their retirement age, he alleged.

MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power by asking to give him ‘one’ chance and left no chance for the unemployed youth in the state. He mentioned that there are 26 lakh unemployed people in AP and wondered whether offering Rs.5,000 salary a month for the volunteers is considered a job.

South constituency party in-charge Gandi Babji, state general secretary MD Nazir, north constituency in-charge Chikkala Vijayababu, Bhimili in-charge Korada Rajababu, media coordinator B Potana Reddy and party leaders were present.