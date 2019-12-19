Visakhapatnam: Funds allocated for development of soft skills

Visakhapatnam: In a move to develop soft skills among students pursuing higher education, Rs 857 crore funds have been allotted, according to State Project Director of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) Hariprasad Kunapareddi.



Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he mentioned that the quality standard in universities and affiliated colleges across the State has shown considerable improvement. Andhra Pradesh stands in the second place among the top10 colleges in the country, Hariprasad said. While Telangana is in the sixth position, Kerala is in the first place in India.

Of the total Rs 857 crore allotted, Rs 439 crore has been released this year and Rs 418 crore will be released in the next phase, he said.

Andhra University and Sri Venkateswara University were selected in the top 10 in India and they were awarded with Rs 100 crore, he said.

These universities stood out for working with the world's leading universities to train students in a range of soft skills. As a result of their efforts, the State has moved from 13th place to second place.

He said many reforms are being introduced in the education system, including 208 digital classrooms in 93 degree colleges, solar panels in 52 colleges, 343 machines for biometric attendance in 56 colleges and scientific labs in 37 colleges. The meeting was co-chaired by Vice Principal of St. Joseph's College, S. Hema and Rosa Coordinator M. Sai Leela participated.