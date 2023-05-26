Visakhapatnam: G20 Global Pharma Summits to be held in major G20 cities

Visakhapatnam : Following a resounding success of the Global Tech Summit, G20 Global Pharma Summit Series and G20 Health Summit Series have been launched.

Announcing it, co-convenor of the Global Tech Summit Series and Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu said that the new set of summits aims at fostering collaboration, innovation and advancements in the fields of healthcare and technology.

Organised in association with reputed international partners, including Walsh Medical Media from the USA, conference series from the UK, Longdom Group from Belgium, Ashdin Publishing from the Middle East and EuroSciCon from the European Union Conference Group, the G20 Global Pharma Summit Series and G20 Health Summit series’ collaboration ensures a diverse and comprehensive platform that brings experts, researchers, and industry leaders from across the world together.

These summits serve as unparalleled platforms to identify and recognise subject experts in the thriving fields of healthcare and technology. They provide a unique opportunity to showcase their expertise, share knowledge, and contribute to the advancement of the global healthcare and technology landscape. “Additionally, the events aim to promote startup companies by offering a platform for promotion, fundraising, and networking with potential investors and collaborators,” Srinubabu informed.

Unveiling the brochure of the G20 Global Pharma Summit Series in Vijayawada, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the importance of showcasing investment opportunities in Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh in the fields of pharma, healthcare and technology to a global audience across the series of summits.

One of the key highlights of these summits is the recognition and awards bestowed upon deserving individuals for their exceptional services and contribution towards healthcare and technology.

The G20 summits also feature scientific track presentations by scholars, students and physicians, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration.