Visakhapatnam Gas Leakage: CM YS Jagan to visit the district shortly

In a major chemical gas leakage reported at LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam district in the wee hours on Thursday, as many as three dead and more than 200 injured. The officials have been carrying out the rescue operations. On the other hand, the authorities have evacuated the people residing in the surrounding areas within a 3 km radius. It is learnt that the situation is said to be in control as of now. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the officials for emergency rescue operations and is likely to visit Visakhapatnam to inquire about the situation and console the injured families.

Earlier, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy phoned Collector Vinaychand and inquired about the incident and ordered immediate assistance programs. The District Collector has been instructed to take appropriate action in the affected areas where chemical gas is released.

With the reduction of gas leakage, the RR Venkatapuram and surrounding villages have started supporting the administration. Authorities have already evacuated those trapped in the area around RR Venkatapuram. Gangaraju, a native of the city, was run over by a panic attack and died due to gas leakage while the cattle were killed in several areas due to the intensity of the gas, and the trees and plants have become black.

Minister Avanti Srinivas who toured the venue has said that the accident occurred at 3.30 am in the early hours of the morning. Officers were alerted and took immediate action. Hospital sources said that 14 patients who were being treated at the Vishakha Care and Seven Hills hospitals, along with the KGH, were stable.