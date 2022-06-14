Visakhapatnam gears up for third T20 between India and South Africa, security beefed up

The fervour marks in Visakhapatnam as it is all set for the third T20 match between India and South Africa on Tuesday. The Fans are eagerly waiting for the international cricket match to be played in Visakhapatnam after three years and the players of both the teams reached Visakhapatnam on Monday evening. The two teams resided at the Radiance Blue Hotel. A large number of sports fans flocked to Visakhapatnam Airport to watch the cricketers.



Meanwhile, the match organisers and the police have made suitable arrangements to prevent any security issues. The cricketers were evacuated from the airport to the hotel by special vehicles provided by the police.

On the other hand, security has been beefed up for the India-South Africa T20 match in Visakhapatnam. The police deployed 725 personnel inside and outside and set up a command control room along with CCTV cameras for surveillance. It was clarified that plastic water bottles, flexi, flag sticks, and eateries were not allowed inside the stadium and suggested to reach the stadium two hours before the start of the match. State-of-the-art facilities were made available at the stadium.

So far, Visakhapatnam has hosted two Tests, 15 ODIs and two T20I matches. Team India recorded 90 percent success with a victory in a Test matches, ODI, and T20 matches here. Sports fans are hopeful that India will win the international T20 match between India and South Africa at the ACA VDCA Stadium on Tuesday.