Visakhapatnam: GIMSR-ICMR establishes TB control project

Alluri Seetaramaraju District Collector Sumit Kumar inaugurating the TB testing facility established by GIMSR at Hukumpeta on Tuesday
Alluri Seetaramaraju District Collector Sumit Kumar inaugurating the TB testing facility established by GIMSR at Hukumpeta on Tuesday

District Collector Sumit Kumar inaugurates the specially-designed TB testing facility at Hukumpeta

Visakhapatnam: To tackle the TB situation in the tribal population and show the way forward towards India's TB elimination goal by 2025 especially in tribal areas GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) launched a TB Control Project in Alluri Seetaramaraju District.

Launched with the support of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), GIMSR Hospital established TB Monitoring Centres at Paderu and Hukumpeta Mandals as a part of the project.

The District Collector Sumit Kumar inaugurated the specially-designed TB testing facility at Hukumpeta on Tuesday.

He hoped that the facility will help the tribal community to recover from the disease and create awareness among the tribal groups.

The project investigator and GIMSR community medicine assistant professor Dr.C.Rajyalakshmi mentioned that they recruited the local people as field assistants to help the project implementation during the next two years.

The programme was attended by District Medical and Health Officer Ram Mohan, T. Visweswara Rao Naidu and project co-investigator K. Saisushma.

