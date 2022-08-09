Visakhapatnam: GITAM organises 'RUN FOR TIRANGA'

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University organised a 'Run for Tiranga' on the campus here on Monday to spread awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign carried out across the nation to mark the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

More than 500 students enthusiastically participated in the rally which was flagged off by the campus life pro -vice chancellor Y Gowtham Rao and registrar D Gunasekharan at Mahatma Gandhi statue. Waving the national flag, the rally marched from the campus and passed through the nearby places before concluding at the institution.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Y Gowtham Rao said that it was great to see the patriotic spirit and devotion towards the nation among the students. This event will help the young generation to understand the importance of the freedom struggle and reconnect the broken threads that helped India to become independent, he added.

Institution's registrar D Gunasekharan mentioned that the objective of this 'Tiranga' rally is to create a sense of patriotism. The students raised the slogans of 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Mera Tiranga, Meri Shaan' during the 'Run For Tiranga' and inspired people to hoist Tiranga at their home to mark the celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The rally was conducted under the supervision of the institution's sports wing director Arun Karthik, NCC officers captain Srinivasa Rao, Parimala Venu and NSS coordinator A Srinivas. A number of NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, programme officers and others participated in the rally.