Visakhapatnam: Glossary launched at GICE

Visakhapatnam: Glossary for Interact, a course book to improve English compiled by Sanapala Jeevan Kumar, Lexicographer, was released at a programme held recently at the Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE) in the city.

Unveiling the book, principal of the institution K V Ramana said the book will be very useful for the students of first year diploma of polytechnic.

The book comprises more synonyms along with pronunciation and usage of words based on the context. Marking the book launch, the writer Jeevan Kumar was felicitated by the staff of the GICE. Head of sections, B V Laxmana Rai, PVLN Siva Prasad, Y Venu Madhav and Ch. Jaya Prakash Reddy, among others were present at the book launch.