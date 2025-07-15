Visakhapatnam guy gets whooping amount in APL season 4 auction

Live
The auction for players in the fourth season of the Andhra Premier League (APL) took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Visakhapatnam on Monday, featuring thrilling bids and remarkable purchases.
Notably, Paila Avinashna from Visakhapatnam was the star of the auction, secured by the Royals of Rayalaseema for a staggering ₹11.05 lakhs. Following closely, young talent Ricky Bhuyna Simhadri was signed by the Vizag Lions for ₹10.26 lakhs, while P. Girinatheddi also caught the attention of the Royals of Rayalaseema, being acquired for ₹10.05 lakhs.
While G. Hanuma Vihari was claimed by the Amaravati Royals, Ashwin Hebbar went to the Vijayawada Sunshiners, and Sheikh Rashidan was also picked up by the Royals of Rayalaseema. K. Nitishkumar Reddy found his new team at the Bhimavaram Bulls, while KS Bharath joined the Kakinada Kings, with each player commanding a price of ₹10 lakhs.
The event garnered notable attendance, with key figures including APL Governing Council Chairman Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao, ACA Vice President PVR. Prashanth, Councilor Dantu Vishnutej, Ground Development GM MS Kumar, and club owners all present to witness the exciting proceedings.