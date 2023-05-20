Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval ships visit Da Nang, Vietnam

Visakhapatnam : As part of the Indian Navy’s deployment to ASEAN countries, Indian Naval ships Delhi and Satpura arrived at Da Nang, Vietnam on Friday.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between the navies of both countries.

During the visit, personnel from both navies will engage in a wide range of professional interactions, deck visits, social interactions and sports fixtures to further strengthen their bonds of friendship.

Earlier this month, both ships participated in the inaugural edition of the ASEAN – India Maritime Exercise (AIME) that aimed at promoting maritime cooperation, enhancing trust and confidence between ASEAN navies and the Indian Navy.

The ships, deployed to ASEAN countries under the command of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, are also scheduled to exercise with the Vietnam People’s Navy at sea to share best practices and enhance interoperability.