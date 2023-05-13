Live
Visakhapatnam: Indian naval ships visit Sihanoukville, Cambodia
It aims at consolidating strong bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries
Visakhapatnam : As a part of the Indian Navy’s deployment to ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, Indian naval ships Delhi and Satpura are making a port call at Sihanoukville, Cambodia till May 14.
The exercise commenced on Thursday under the command of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF) Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh will continue till May 14.
The port call demonstrates India’s cordial ties with the Kingdom of Cambodia.
During the port call, personnel from both the navies engage in a wide range of professional interactions, deck visits and sports exchanges that aim at enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding.
INS Delhi is India’s first indigenously built guided missile destroyer and INS Satpura is an indigenous multi-purpose stealth frigate.
The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors and can carry multi-role helicopters. Both ships are a testimony of India’s advanced ship design and shipbuilding capabilities.
The visit of the Indian naval ships seeks to consolidate strong bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries by strengthening maritime cooperation.