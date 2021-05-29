Visakhapatnam: Inquiry committee starts probe into HPCL refinery fire accident, visits accident spot

The committee set up to inquire over fire accident at HPCL Visakhapatnamn inspected the site of the accident at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refinery in Visakhapatnam. Nine committee members, including RDO Penchala Kishore, were examined at Crude Distillery Unit 3. The cause of the accident was ascertained and committee members are likely to visit HPCL again. The Collector also directed the inquiry committee to submit a report within a week.

A huge fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refinery in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. At around 3 pm, a fire broke out in the old unit of the refinery at the crude oil refinery (CD-3 plant) half a kilometer away from the tanker. Dense smoke billowed and the locals panicked. People in the vicinity tried to move to safer areas. Vigilant HPCL officers evacuated the crew and provided information to fire stations. The CD-3 unit was staffed by a manager and four staff members at the time of the accident.



HPCL fire crews tried to extinguish the blaze with their information. The fire was sparked due to the presence of some petrol and diesel products in the process of refining crude oil. . In addition to the 8 fire brigades, the Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam teams and HPCL fire safety personnel worked together for an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control at 4.30 pm.

