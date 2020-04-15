Visakhapatnam: INS Dega of ENC ensures joint-user airfield remain open

Visakhapatnam: INS Dega of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) ensured that the joint-user airfield at Visakhapatnam remains open round the clock.

The manning of the airfield has been modified to make sure that all requisite safety services and airfield facilities are made available.

It has ensured that all special flights, including the cargo flight of the SpiceJet continued its operations unhindered. So far, 15 sorties of the cargo flight have operated since the enforcement of the lockdown.

Further, the Indian Navy continued to maintain its operational vigil carrying out regular Maritime Surveillance missions by day and night.

The Dornier squadron of the ENC, INAS 311, operating from the air station, has been undertaking regular maritime surveillance missions.