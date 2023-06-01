Visakhapatnam: International Organic Mahotsav-2023 from June 2

Visakhapatnam: A three-day ‘International Organic Mahotsav-2023’ (IOM) will be organised by ‘Rythu Sadhikara Samstha’ along with the Department of Agriculture from June 2 at Gadiraju Palace in Visakhapatnam.

With an objective to provide a boost to the farmers practicing natural farming and connect them to consumers within the country and outside, RySS is organising the international mahotsav for the first time. The platform includes domestic, national and international stalls, government and private, and farmers and FPOs. The participants include natural farming practicing farmers of AP, FPOs, agripreneurs, agribusiness persons from different states offering organic products, millets based organisations, technology companies. The mela will have 123 stalls at the venue.

Exclusive millets pavilion, B2B meets, exhibition pavilion, workshops, international conferences, among others form a part of the mahotsav. Ahead of the event, a 2-km run will be held to create awareness about the event. International organic experts will also participate in the mahotsav that is expected to draw 50,000 visitors.