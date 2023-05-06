Visakhapatnam: KA Paul extends support to Ukku stir

Visakhapatnam : Evangelist and Praja Shanti Party founder-president KA Paul made it clear that Ukku stir will not be stopped until the Union government withdraws its decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Extending his support to the Ukku stir at Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Paul raised doubts in the support given by political parties for the agitation. He opined that it is not as sincere as it should be.

In order to transform Ukku stir as a people’s movement, Paul said he would give all the possible support to the protesters.

Speaking on the occasion, All India general secretary of Steel Workers Federation of India Lalith Mishra said privatisation of VSP could be stopped through united fight. He appealed to all sections of people to extend their support to the stir.

VUPPC chairmen D Adinarayana, Mantri Rajasekhar, and other members V Srinivasa Rao, YT Das, N Ramachandra Rao, among others were present.