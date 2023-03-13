Visakhapatnam: 'La Perouse’ enhances maritime ties among friendly navies

Visakhapatnam: The third edition of the multilateral maritime exercise 'La Perouse' began in the Indian Ocean Region on Monday.

The two-day biennial exercise witnesses participation of ships, and integral helicopters of Royal Australian Navy, French Navy, Indian Navy, Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, Royal Navy and the United States Navy along with the personnel.

Conducted by the French Navy, the biennial exercise 'La Perouse' aimed at enhancing maritime domain awareness, optimising maritime coordination among the participating navies in the Indo-Pacific Region. The two-day exercise that continues till Tuesday provides an opportunity for like-minded navies to develop closer links in planning, coordination and information sharing for seamless maritime operations.

It will witness complex and advanced naval operations, including surface warfare, anti-air warfare, air defence exercises, cross deck landings and tactical manoeuvres.

This edition of the exercise will see participation of the indigenously built guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri and fleet tanker INS Jyoti. Participation of the Indian Navy in the exercise showcases the high levels of synergy, coordination and interoperability between the friendly navies, and their commitment to rules based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.