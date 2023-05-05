Live
Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari stresses on saving sparrows from extinction
Visakhapatnam : The responsibility to bring back house sparrows to backyards lies on every individual, said Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari.
Calling for coordinated efforts to save the chirpy birds, she suggested people place bird feeders filled with food grains and a bowl of water at balconies and terraces to attract the birds.
Taking part in a programme ‘Let us work for the growth of sparrows’ organised by an NGO at GVMC office here on Thursday, the Mayor distributed earthen nests and pots to people. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that small steps like placing water bowls and feeders aid in saving sparrows from extinction.
Further, she called for intensive awareness campaigns and stressed on the need to save sparrows, involving volunteers.
Among others, United Nations Development Programme coordinator N Srinivasa Rajamani and GVMC staff participated in the programme.