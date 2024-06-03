Monsoon Arrives in Telangana: Higher Rainfall Expected

The Southwest Monsoon has made an early entry into Telangana, reaching areas such as Kurnool, Gadwal, and Nalgonda. Typically, the monsoon arrives in the state in the second week of June, but this year it has arrived a week ahead of schedule.



Meteorological department officials are predicting that this year's monsoon season will bring higher than normal rainfall to Telangana. A surface circulation is causing light to moderate rains in the state on Monday, with heavy rains expected in southern districts for three days starting from Tuesday.

Residents are advised to be prepared for potential flooding and take necessary precautions during this period of increased rainfall. Stay tuned for further updates on the monsoon situation in Telangana.