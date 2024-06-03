  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court dismisses YSRCP's plea on postal ballot

Supreme Court dismisses YSRCPs plea on postal ballot
x
Highlights

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) challenging the Election Commission's relaxation of postal ballot norms for Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) challenging the Election Commission's relaxation of postal ballot norms for Andhra Pradesh.

The vacation bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Sandeep Mehta stated that given the circumstances, the court was not inclined to interfere with the June 1 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The YSRCP had contested the High Court's decision, which dismissed their petition but granted liberty to raise the issues through an election petition. The party argued against the Election Commission's May 30 circular, claiming that the relaxed norms for attestation of postal ballots in Andhra Pradesh were discriminatory.

The High Court's dismissal, now upheld by the Supreme Court, directs the YSRCP to pursue their contentions through appropriate legal channels post-election.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X