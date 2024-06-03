Live
Supreme Court dismisses YSRCP's plea on postal ballot
Vijayawada: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) challenging the Election Commission's relaxation of postal ballot norms for Andhra Pradesh.
The vacation bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Sandeep Mehta stated that given the circumstances, the court was not inclined to interfere with the June 1 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
The YSRCP had contested the High Court's decision, which dismissed their petition but granted liberty to raise the issues through an election petition. The party argued against the Election Commission's May 30 circular, claiming that the relaxed norms for attestation of postal ballots in Andhra Pradesh were discriminatory.
The High Court's dismissal, now upheld by the Supreme Court, directs the YSRCP to pursue their contentions through appropriate legal channels post-election.