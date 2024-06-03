Live
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
- Very hopeful of positive results: Sonia Gandhi
- Nadda holds meet with top BJP leaders
- All arrangements in place for counting exercise
- Vote counting to start at 8.30 am today
- Bengaluru breaks 133-yr record for highest daily rainfall in June
- India created world record with 64.2 cr voting
- Security blanket over AP
Just In
Israeli airstrikes kill 12 in Syria
Israeli airstrikes after midnight on Monday, killed 12 pro-Iranian militias in Syria's northern province of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Damascus: Israeli airstrikes after midnight on Monday, killed 12 pro-Iranian militias in Syria's northern province of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The militias, consisting of Syrian and non-Syrian nationals, have a significant presence in the area surrounding the city of Aleppo, it said.
The attack hit several sites in the countryside of Aleppo, mainly in the town of Hayyan in northwest of Aleppo. Several explosions were heard across the city, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Observatory noted that the attack comes as part of an escalation of Israeli attacks on positions held by the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian militias in Syria since last month.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed that several individuals were killed in the Israeli aggression targeting points near Aleppo.