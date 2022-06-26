Visakhapatnam : Mediators appointed for Consumer Court

Visakhapatnam : Mediation is an effective tool for dispute resolution, observed District Commission II Judge G Venkateswarlu.

The Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO to appoint mediators in the Consumer Court recently.

Based on the GO No.12, five members were appointed for the District Commission II of Visakhapatnam.

District Commission II Judge G Venkateswarlu, Sub-Judge Dr K Rambabu and Sub-Judge P Vijay Durga issued appointment orders to the members on Saturday.

The newly-appointed mediators include retired principal of Law College B. Ram Mohan Rao, former additional public prosecutor S Rajesh Babu, senior Journalist and advocate Vandrangi Visweswara Rao, senior advocates A Rajini and P Srinivasa Rao received the appointment letters.

Those who have cases in the District Consumer Court should consult the mediators who in turn work towards resolving the cases, said District Commission II Judge Venkateswarlu.