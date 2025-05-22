Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project to Begin Construction by October 2025, Confirms AP Minister

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Narayana announced that preparations are being made to launch the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project by October. He stated that a comprehensive Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared, with plans to construct the metro using a double-decker model.

The minister also said that efforts are in progress to make the Bhogapuram International Airport operational by April next year, and directed officials to ensure timely completion.

On Wednesday, a review meeting was held at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) office regarding development across the Uttarandhra districts. The meeting included Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal, and other public representatives.

Speaking to the media, Minister Narayana said that 15 roads connecting to Bhogapuram Airport would be completed on a priority basis. He mentioned that between 2014 and 2019, the government had proposed 7 lakh TIDCO houses across the state, but the previous administration failed to complete even 2 lakh houses. He assured that these houses would be handed over to beneficiaries by Dussehra.

The review also included discussions on VMRDA’s long-term development plans, the Visakhapatnam–Kakinada Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (VK PCPIR), and the master plan for the merged mandals.

Other topics discussed included:

Development of MIG layouts and new housing layouts

Construction of a semi-ring road from Rambilli in Anakapalli district to Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, passing through Visakhapatnam district

The meeting was attended by Vizianagaram MP Bellana Appalanaidu, MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Vishnukumar Raju, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, Aditi Gajapathi Raju, Lokam Nagamadhavi, Kolla Lalitha Kumari, and others.



