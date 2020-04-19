Visakhapatnam: MP Vijaya Sai Reddy provides essential commodities to sanitation workers, volunteers

Visakhapatnam: The State government is keen on extending support to the poor and needy, Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy has said on Saturday.



The MP visited China Waltair and later to Mogalipuram and distributed essential commodities, masks and sanitisers to ward volunteers, sanitation workers, resource persons and health staff along with booth-level officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP exhorted the donors to come forward to offer succor to the needy. He laid emphasis on maintaining social distancing and adhere to the lockdown norms diligently.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said there was no need to feel anxious as every person will be taken care of and essential commodities will be supplied to them.

Those who made a significant contribution in putting up a relentless fight against Covid-19 were honoured on the occasion.

Minister for Fisheries and Marketing Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraj Srinivasa Rao and YSRC leaders took part in the distribution programme.