Visakhapatnam: MSME, GITAM host business plan contest-2021

Visakhapatnam: GITAM deemed to be University in association with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) is organising a business plan contest-2021 in the month of August.

The Institute of Management Social Incubation and Entrepreneurship director Vijaya Bhaskar said the objective was to encourage innovative ideas.

At a meeting held here on Thursday, he informed that the ideas for the contest were being invited in the key areas like new product development, technology based ideas, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cyber security, Internet of Things, rural innovations and digital marketing.

The top three selected best ideas will receive Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

The winning business plan in this contest will also be recommended to the MSME PMAC (project monitoring and advisory committee) for the grant-in-aid support of maximum of Rs 15 lakh.

The idea should solve real-time problems and bring benefits to society. The last date to send the filled in application is August 18. For more details, contact 9030583456 or 90422 37316 or mail the details to ic_gim@gitam.edu.