Visakhapatnam: New railway track to connect SMS-2 inaugurated

Visakhapatnam: RINL CMD P K Rath inaugurated a railway track connecting bloom storage yard of steel melting shop (SMS-2) to main railway track in the plant which in turn connects to Gangavaram Port and Visakhapatnam Port in the city.

Rath was accompanied by RINL Director (Commercial) D K Mohanty, Director (Operations) A K Saxena, ED (Works) V Vidya Sagar, among others.

To meet the demand for export of semi-finished products, VSP executed a crucial rail track linking the job by laying 1,200 mts of rail in a record time of 12 days. This crucial link will not only reduce the time but also save logistics expenses.

Rath appreciated the team's efforts for rising to the occasion in testing times and completing the task.

On an average, SMS-2 delivers roughly 1.3 to 1.5 lakh tonnes of semi-finished products per month for exports. Currently, the transport is done through trailers of 40 tonnes capacity.

The newly-laid railway track aims at taking advantage of cheaper freight charge of rail transport compared to road transport.