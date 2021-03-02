Visakhapatnam: NSTL celebrates National Science Day

Visakhapatnam: Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the premier naval research laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), celebrated 'National Science Day' here on Monday.

Participating as chief guest, Director of National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Ministry of Earth Sciences G A Ramadass paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sir CV Raman.

Dr. Ramadass delivered a talk on 'Ocean Research – A Civilian Perspective'. He explained the work being carried out by NIOT in emerging and futuristic areas of oceanography in detail.

Samir V Kamat, Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Naval Systems and Materials) DRDO, O R Nandagopan, Outstanding Scientist and Director of NSTL and other dignitaries were present.

This year, B Suresh Kumar, Scientist-E and K Anjappa, Scientist 'B' walked away with silicon medal for their work on 'design and development of FPGA based on shock and vibration measurement system'.

Scientists, officers, members of NSTL Civil Employees Union, works committee; and staff of NSTL participated in the celebrations.