Visakhapatnam: Officials instructed to remove encroachments on BRTS road

Visakhapatnam : Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma directed the officials to ensure that there is no waste dumped or seen across the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road.

While conducting a field-level inspection at BRTS road here on Monday, the Commissioner clarified that there should not be any encroachments and debris along the entire BRTS stretch.

He inspected the BRTS road from Hanumanthawaka to Simhachalam. During his visit, Saikanth Varma noticed that there was a lot of garbage and encroachments on the BRTS road. He directed the officials to clear them at the earliest.

Garbage, empty bottles and plastic waste were seen at many places across the stretch and sanitary staff was ordered to remove them in a war-footing manner.

The town planning authorities were instructed to take measures to prevent further encroachment by small vendors occupying the roads at different places.

Similarly, the Commissioner mentioned that there was garbage in many places on the BRTS road and ordered the officials concerned to clean the road with a sweeping machine.

Also, the plants on the BRTS road were ordered to be trimmed and watered daily.