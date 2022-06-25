Visakhapatnam : 'One Station One Product' kiosks open at 2 more rly stations

Visakhapatnam : Waltair Division of East Coast Railway in association with recognised handicrafts and artisans' associations launched the 'One Station One Product' kiosks at Duvvada and Paralakhemundi stations on Saturday.

They were launched by Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Anup Satpathy in the presence of ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi, Sr. DCM-II Preethi Rana, Divisional Commercial Manager Urvashi Kumari through video conference.

Commenced with Etikoppaka toys at Visakhapatnam station in March, Waltair Division is marching ahead by initiating such stalls across the division, including the artifacts stalls at Rayagada, Jagdalpur stations and now at Duvvada and Paralakhemundi.

At Paralakhemundi station, artefacts made of horns have been put up. The Palace Street in Paralakhemundi is famous for its horn-carving workshops. At Duvvada station, the jute products stall was provided by Vijayasree SHG.

The DRM said the main objective of the concept was to make each railway station a promotional hub and showcase destination for a local product as it would give a major boost to local industries and artisans. Later, he interacted with stall providers and said that the railway station will act as a marketing hub for the promotion and upliftment of local products.