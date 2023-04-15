Visakhapatnam: Police, revenue officials fence 'govt land' at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: Tension prevailed at GITAM Deemed to be University in the early hours of the Friday morning.

The police and revenue officials reached the premises on Thursday night. Barricades were arranged at Yendada junction and near GITAM and the vehicle movement was blocked. Cops allowed the motorists only after proper verification. This caused inconvenience to a number of motorists.

The revenue officials said there was government land spreading over four survey numbers on the institution premises and they came to protect the land by fencing it.

Using JCBs, the government land on the campus was protected with the fence poles. It may be recalled, two years ago, the government land was seized and covered with a fence.

The revenue officials had set up warning boards in the four survey numbers of the premises. Precautions were taken to prevent the media from entering the campus.

Meanwhile, TDP leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said the land dispute is pending in the jurisdiction of the court and the court granted a stay in October 2020 itself. There was no right for the police to enter the campus and create a ruckus. He alleged that the YSRCP was trying to divert the attention of the public from major issues, including the 'Kodikatti' case and YS Vivekananda murder case by playing cheap politics.