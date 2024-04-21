Visakhapatnam: ‘Poorvi Lehar’ to raise readiness to meet maritime challenges

Visakhapatnam : Indian Navy carried out exercise ‘Poorvi Lehar’ along the East Coast under the Operational Control of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

Aimed at validation of procedures towards assessment of Indian Navy’s preparedness to meet maritime security challenges in the region, the exercise witnessed participation of ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces. XPOL was conducted in multiple phases, including combat training in a realistic scenario during the tactical phase and successful conduct of various firings during the weapon phase towards reaffirming Indian Navy’s capability to deliver ordnance on target.

With operation of aircraft from diverse locations, a near continuous maritime domain awareness was maintained throughout the area of operations.

In addition to the participation of assets from Eastern Naval Command, the exercise also witnessed participation of assets from IAF, Andaman and Nicobar Command and Coast Guard, indicating a very high degree of interoperability amongst the services.



The exercise offered valuable lessons to participating forces operating under realistic conditions, thereby enhancing their readiness to respond effectively to maritime challenges in the region.



The successful conclusion of ‘XPOL 2024’ reaffirms Indian Navy’s resolve to meet growing security challenges in the maritime domain.

