Visakhapatnam: Port to spend about 208 cr on capital works

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) K. Rama Mohana Rao listed out measures being taken by the port for infrastructure development, facilities available and the need for container transhipment hub.

Addressing the gathering at the trade meet attended by 130 guests from the local trade, including Steam Ship Agents Association, Stevedores Association, BOT / PPP operators and Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Anup Satpathy, the port Chairman informed that during the first two months of the current financial year, VPA handled 14.2 MT cargo which is 6 percent more compared to last year.

Expressing hope, he said VPA was poised to cross the highest ever cargo handling of 72.72 MT in the current financial year.

At the trade meet conducted as a marketing initiative to improve the cargo volumes through the port here on Friday, the VPA Chairman informed that the port has spent an amount of Rs.237 crore as capital expenditure, which is highest among the major ports. Further, the port intends to spend about Rs.208 crore on the capital works for infrastructure development this financial year.

With the completion of these projects, the port capacity will be 146 MTPA from the present 127 MTPA, the Chairman said.

The Chairman highlighted various measures for improving the environmental management at the port and the plan to reduce its carbon footprint to zero in the coming years.