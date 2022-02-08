Visakhapatnam: Pothole-ridden road irks commuters, locals

Visakhapatnam: Spacious roads at Kalinga Nagar in Madhavadhara will look tidier if patchworks in some of the paths are taken up. Residents at Kalinga Nagar frequently visit GVMC's Madhavadhara VUDU colony East Park as it is close to the neighbourhood. It serves as an entertainment spot for both adults as well as children as they spend quality time in the premises.

However, the connecting roads in the neighbourhood are in a bad shape. Though sanitation staff keeps clearing drains and garbage at regular intervals, residents say that the present staff is not enough to carry out the sanitation work. Some of the colony lanes are littered with garbage.

Residents here ask for more greenery in the locality. They demand that roads should be widened and bordered with plants on both sides, so that it may help in bringing down pollution graph in the area.

A small stretch of the colony connects two lanes. Residents demand that this part of the kachha road needs to be replaced with CC road. "The stretch is very risky to commute as the vehicles skid here. We want the kaccha road to be replaced with either BT or CC road," says Mahesh, a resident of the colony.

Potholes at Madhavadara main road cause inconvenience to locals and commuters. Thousands of vehicles ply along this route on a daily basis. "Steps should be taken to repair the pothole-ridden stretch with immediate effect," said Rajasekhar, another resident.

Another issue people experience here is the presence of miscreants and unauthorised parking. Residents mention that police patrolling should be intensified in the colony so that they can live here with peace.