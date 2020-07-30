Visakhapatnam: Prison officials, inmates test positive for corona

Visakhapatnam: Over 25 inmates and a few staff from Visakhapatnam Central prison were tested positive for coronavirus.



Prison officials were alarmed with inmates at the Visakhapatnam Central Jail getting tested for positive. Om Prakash, who was accused in the Moddu Sreenu murder case, recently died while undergoing treatment for kidney disease. He was later tested positive for coronavirus.

The police accompanied Om Prakash while shifting from King George Hospital and the prison for the treatment. However, with the swab test of Om Prakash reported positive, the Jail authorities conducted Covid-19 tests for the staff as well as the inmates.

Over 25 inmates were tested positive and a few staff members were also said to be infected with the virus, according to Deputy Inspector- General I Srinivasa Rao.

He further stated isolation facilities will be provided for them in the prison premises.