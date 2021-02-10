X
Visakhapatnam: Sharwanand helps cops in educating people

Actor Sharwanand imparting a traffic lesson to a commuter on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Actor Sharwanand imparting a traffic lesson to a commuter on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Commuters on the Beach Road were treated to a pleasant surprise when traffic discipline was explained by none other than Telugu film actor Sharwanand.

As a part of the traffic awareness programme initiated by Visakhapatnam city police, the actor joined the cops to lay emphasis on following traffic rules.

Armed with a mask, Sharwanand stressed on the importance of wearing a helmet and adhering to safety protocols while travelling.

Some of the lucky ones felt glad to take home a message conveyed by their favourite hero.

