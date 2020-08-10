Visakhapatnam: Special cleanliness drive in Waltair Railway division

Visakhapatnam: With an objective to keep the railway premises clean, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway flagged off a special cleanliness drive on Monday.



The drive is observed at various railway stations and trains of Waltair division during which NGOs will also participate in the campaign.

As per the guidelines from the Ministry of Railways, the programme saw railway officers and staff participating in mass cleaning exercise at Visakhapatnam railway station on Monday. Similarly, civil defence personnel also conducted a cleanliness drive at railway colony premises. The drive will continue till August 16, said G Suneel Kumar, East Coast Railway Waltair Senior Divisional Commercial Manager. A special attention is paid to collect plastic waste, he added. The focus will be on cleaning stations, colonies, trains, work sites and platforms.