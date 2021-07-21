Visakhapatnam steel plant: Trade unions to seek support from all parties against privatisation in Delhi

The trade union leaders will move to Delhi on Wednesday evening to seek support for the Visakhapatnam steel plant movement against privatisation of steel plant. They would meet all the parliamentary leaders of all parties to seek support to work together to prevent the privatisation of the steel plant. It is learned that the Andhra Pradesh Assembly has already passed a resolution against the privatisation of the plant.



Speaking on the occasion, trade union leaders said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also written letters to Prime Minister Modi urging him to stop the privatisation of the steel plant. "The centre is adamant on the steel plant affair; we will hold a protest at the Delhi Jantar Mantar on August 2 and 3 against the privatisation of the plant.

Meanwhile, the central government has reiterated that the sale of the Visakhapatnam steel plant is a foregone conclusion and will not back down on the issue. "The state government has asked for a review, but we did not change our decision," said minister Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad.

The minister said with the withdrawal of central government shares in the Visakhapatnam Steel plant, the investment into the company would be increased and production and productivity will increase creating direct and indirect employment opportunities. "We will exclude surplus land and non-core assets belonging to the plant from privatisation and has made this clear to the state government, " the minister said.