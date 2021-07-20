Visakhapatnam: Sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Rambilli mandal

Visakhapatnam: At a time when cases under the second wave of coronavirus are gradually dropping, a sudden spike in the cases at one particular area -- Rambilli mandal -- worries the locals.

In two days, about 14 persons tested positive for Covid-19 at Rajakoduru village of Rambilli mandal. According to health officials, the villagers travelled in a single bus for work and hence got infected. "Along with women, there were children too who got infected. But all of them were said to be safe and in home isolation," the officials informed.

Sources said some of them were working in private companies and they travel by bus on a daily basis.

Keeping the growing number of cases in view, the medical staff has set up a medical camp and tested those who have symptoms of coronavirus in the hamlets. Following which, another 17 positive cases came to light on Sunday.

On Monday, six positive cases were reported at Haripuram village that fall under the same mandal, a medical officer said.

In the past few days, 37 positive cases were reported in two villages in the mandal.

On Monday, tests were conducted for several people in the village and the results are likely to be announced on Tuesday. Authorities concerned urge people to adhere to safety protocols.